Traverse City Teacher Adjusts to Virtual Teaching as Schools Close for Coronavirus

Teachers across northern Michigan are making changes to the way they teach their students.

That includes Faith Erickson, a 5th grade teacher at Traverse City Christian.

She now records daily lessors for her students.

“I wanted to try and keep it as normal as possible for my kids. So I’ve been videoing myself downstairs in our extra bedroom. And I’ve been making sure my new lessons are taught on those videos so the kids can access those. I try to make it kind of goofy and kind of funny for the kids so they have fun with it,” said Faith.

The students still get assignments and still turn them in, but it’s all done virtually.

“I have found a really cool website called flip grid and the students can go on there and answer their questions by uploading a video of themselves and that is kind of how I’ve been tracking how they’ve been understanding the information or not and I also have some quiz sites,” explained Faith.

Faith says it’s a new and different way of teaching, but also one that’s helps keeps students connected in what can be a challenging time.

“These lessons are still the normal lessons that I would be doing every day. Except for now it’s just via YouTube instead of me in person. It’s been pretty exciting, pretty fun, although it’s a lot of work, it makes it all worth it when the kids laugh and send me funny comments on my videos,” said Faith.