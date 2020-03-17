Talking Trash: Green Schools & Student Gardens

It’s never too early to teach kids eco-friendly habits and get them involved in being green.

In this Talking Trash, we were back at the Montessori at Glen Loomis in Traverse City to talk about their green certification and how they are using their skills in the school garden.

The school is considered a green-certified school and since January they’ve taken on some new eco-friendly changes in their cafeteria to be more conscious of our planet.

Melissa Smith met with Principal Lisa VanLoo to talk about their work and how important it is to their curriculum.

Their composting is ready to move outside the classroom as they get ready to tend to the school garden and the students are seeing their work come full circle.

