State Legislature Meets Despite Coronavirus Concerns

While Governor Gretchen Whitmer mandated people to avoid crowds of more than 50 people, there was an exemption made for the state legislature.

Tuesday they began a marathon session to respond to COVID-19.

The state capitol was closed to tours and the public this week. But inside on the House floor, given the Representatives and their staff, it may have been the largest gathering of people in the state.

Both chambers were meeting Tuesday pushing some last-minute legislation to get done before they take a break themselves.

“There’s quite a few of us in here, but we’re being very careful,” says Rep. Michele Hoitenga of Manton.

This is the last scheduled session for a few weeks. A majority of the House was on hand, despite fears of the coronavirus and mandates to stay away from crowds.

“We are showing stability for the residents of Michigan that we’re here to get business done,” says Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, “We are elected to do these things, even in times of difficulty.”

“This is not a time for us to panic, but it is time for action,” says Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering, “It is a time for us, as elected officials, to step up and serve the people in our communities.”

It was a long day for Michigan lawmakers as they worked on a variety of bills, but the impact of COVID-19 took precedence.

“A lot of the discussion now is where can we martial our general fund dollars, our school aid dollars, whatever it’s most needed for,” says Rep. Christine Grieg of Farmington Hills, “The priority today was to make sure that we are keeping the public healthy and that we’re also not adversely impacting economy to the best of our ability.”

As people across the state question the long-term impact of these potential moves.

“A lot of things are happening and sometimes those answers don’t come as quick as we want,” says Rep. Jack O’malley of Lake Ann, “But they’ll come and that’s what we’re trying to do here in the legislature.”

To be ready for the end of the crisis, they must work through the crisis.

“We are going to work,” says Chatfield, “We’re going to work in a responsible way to ensure that everybody in the state is kept safe and we can get through this process together.”