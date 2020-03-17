Soo Locks Preparing to Reopen Following Winter Maintenance

With one week remaining until the Soo Locks open to freighters, crews are wrapping up work.

The locks have been closed since mid-January for annual winter maintenance, with crews doing structural welding on the dam gates, replacing concrete sills and some machinery work.

Most of the work has been done on the larger Poe Lock.

“We had a really aggressive schedule, but what we didn’t expect was the mild weather which shows how much that can contribute to our work in the winter in just fighting the cold,” Soo Locks engineer Kevin Sprague said.

The Poe Lock will be the first lock to officially open at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Because of the coronavirus, the Soo Locks Park will be closed to visitors until further notice.