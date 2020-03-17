Secretary of State Limits Branch Operations, Looks Towards May Election Options

Among many of the shutdowns, includes Secretary of State offices.

You will only be allowed to go to a branch if you have an appointment and work to be done that can’t be done online, things like tests and license renewals.

Michigan finished their presidential primary before the outbreak his the state but there is another coming in May and right now the Secretary of State is looking into possibly making it an absentee ballot-only election, if not cancelling it all together.

“That’s that’s the type of stuff we’re working through right now, we know that in-person polling places on May 5 are a no-go for us in terms of safety and security and health of our residents,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, “With that decision the question becomes how and in what scenario do we operate the May election and what is available to us, what options are available.”

Municipalities are allowed to move ballot items from May to August if wanted.