RanDees Tavern Finds Ways to Help the Community as Coronavirus Concerns Grow

Like every restaurant and bar in the state, RanDees Tavern and Grocery in Tustin has made some drastic changes.

The owners laid off all employees for now, and the restaurant is closed to dine-in customers.

They are still finding a way to help the community.

Every day from noon to 7 p.m. the owners are offering free meals for school age children.

They have a choice of peanut butter and jelly, ham or turkey sandwich that can be picked up at the store.

They say it is important to step up during times like these.

“All of us need to step up cause there are many people, we had to lay our own staff off I can’t imagine all the other companies that have laid people off. They were already possibly struggling with meals. So we want to make sure we can at least give one of them away to them,” said Co-Owner Deann Eno.

RanDees is still taking pick-up orders and can also deliver essential groceries to those in the Tustin area.