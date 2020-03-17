Psychologists Offer Perspective on Mental Health Challenges Amid COVID-19 Crisis

This past week has brought major changes and uncertainty to everyone’s lives, so your mental health should be a priority.

Experts say that because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many are concerned with their own health and the health of others.

The sudden change to daily life will bring with it heightened anxiety, as many people worry about schooling and employment. It’s important to know that this anxiety is normal and to understand the reasons to practice social distancing and to try and follow a daily routine.

“When we have a daily routine it preserves a sense of structure and it gives us a feeling of control and purpose,” board certified clinical psychologist Karen Stanley-Kime said. “It’s important to have that daily routine and incorporate into that daily routine, phone calls, text messages, video chats, whatever it takes to be connected with your loved ones.”

Experts say to pay close attention to the news surrounding COVID-19, but do not let it consume your everyday life.