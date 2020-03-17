NMC Cancels Annual Barbecue

Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City is making some major changes due to the coronavirus, including the cancellation of the school’s annual barbecue in May.

NMC announced Tuesday that it is closing all of its campus locations.

The school called the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Traverse City area a “trigger event” that requires closing all of its college buildings for a two-week period.

“Just seeing how quickly things are developing, we talked really closely with the Oleson family, we talked with the BBQ planning committee, and we just thought it was the right decision,” said Diana Fairbanks, NMC executive director of public relations, marketing and communications. “We’re having to make a lot of tough decisions that we never thought we would have to make.”

NMC’s annual barbecue, a community event that draws thousands, was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17.

As for academics, NMC says it is canceling all face-to-face classes and moving to online learning. The school is still working on a plan for classes that involve lab or hands-on-learning.