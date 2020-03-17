Newaygo Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Woman, Kids

Police say a man threatened to shoot a woman and three kids in Newaygo County Tuesday morning.

It led to an hours-long standoff.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home on Walnut Avenue in Wilcox Township just before 8 a.m.

They were told the man left the house with a gun as they were on their way.

Deputies set up a perimeter and began tracking the man.

They say they got ahold of him on his phone.

He agreed to come out of the woods and surrender peacefully.

The man was arrested for home invasion and assault.

No one was hurt.