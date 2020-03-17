Mich. Department of Education Releases Map to Find Meals for Kids During School Closing

Updated March 17 at 1:30 p.m. – The Michigan Department of Education has released an online map to help families find places offering meals while schools are closed.

The department says the map will be updated twice a day during the closure period.

These meals, served under the program called Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), are available to all children at no cost.

For questions about Michigan’s Summer Food Service Program or Unanticipated School Closure, contact MDE at 517-241-5374,

You can find an additional list of local places providing meals to the community here.

For a list of restaurants offering delivery, take-out or curbside service, click here.