Living Right: Low Down on the Law About Down Syndrome

Most parents raising kids with Down syndrome will tell you their kids are empathetic and loving but require extra attention and that doesn’t stop when they turn 18.

Here’s the challenge: legally, parents may no longer have any say.

Living Right has more details on a program helping parents and young adults with special needs navigate the legal system.

In addition to the Low Down on the Law program, Catherine Davey established a nonprofit organization, No Down Side, to match adults with developmental delays with employers.

