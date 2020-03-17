Grant Me Hope: Cody

Cody is a kiss who loves learning about space and science and wants to swim with sharks.

He is an outgoing, energetic, creative and caring who is ready for his forever home.

Cody was this week’s Grant Me Hope.

He said, “I’m smart and I like to have fun with, out in the community, and I like to do stuff to make people laugh.”

Cody enjoys learning and is excited about playing sports and school.

He said, “I’m going to play football this summer. I’d probably play it in college. Just whatever one accepts me.”

Cody has siblings currently that he would like to remain in contact with, but would also love to have new siblings like an older brother and a younger sister.

To learn more about Cody and the adoption process, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.