Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Closes Government Offices

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians announced Tuesday that it has closed its government offices and suspended non-essential government services through Monday, March 30, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in our immediate area, the protection of our employees, community members, and neighbors is paramount,” said tribal chairman Thurlow “Sam” McClellan in a statement. “During this period, all employees will be placed on leave status and fully compensated. Essential government services such as law enforcement, and medical services, and selected services for seniors will continue.”

Tribal leadership will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as circumstances warrant.