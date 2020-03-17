Gaylord: Free Lunches for Those in Need

Two Gaylord hotels are stepping up to help families fight hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fairfield Inn and suites of Gaylord and the Hampton Inn will be providing sack lunches for any families in need of assistance because of the statewide school shutdown.

Kari Jo Stephanski, founder of The Karing Home Youth Project, says both inns are offering lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays until April 3.

“The Karing Home Youth Project works with teens and young adults who either are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless,” she said. “We have a lot of kids in this community alone that are suffering from homelessness, which of course then they are hungry…so I’m so happy that we can reach out and do something to help lessen the blow to everybody.”

