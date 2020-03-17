Coronavirus Impact on the Stock Market

Many people are paying close attention to the stock market and its ups and downs.

On Tuesday the market was up over the noon hour, breaking 21,000 during President Trump’s news conference.

The Dow ended up gaining more than 1,000 points after Monday’s steep losses while the NASDAQ grew by 430 points to bump back above 7,000. The S&P 500 tacked on 143 points to close at 2,529.

Centennial Wealth Advisory in Traverse City says some people are panicking while others see it as a buying opportunity.

Centennial Wealth says the swings are not all about the coronavirus and there were indications before the outbreak that a market correction was coming.

“If corporate earnings are going down then so will the market accordingly,” Larry Flynn of Centennial Wealth Advisory said. “What this coronavirus is causing is low demand, less revenue for corporations and there’s not a whole lot of ways you can fix that until people start spending money again.”

Advisors say the worry is whether the coronavirus will be prolonged to the point it leads the economy to a full-blown recession. They say it’s too soon to tell and there are still a lot of unknowns.