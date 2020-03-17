Coronavirus Crisis: Trump Admin. Announces New National Guidelines

President Trump has announced new national guidelines in the effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

In a briefing Monday, Trump administration officials asked that all Americans do their part to limit the spread, including staying home from work or school for the next two weeks.

They also ask that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

And they say overall, it’s best to avoid traveling.

“If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus and we’re going to have a big celebration all together,” Pres. Trump said.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, officials have issued a shelter in place order for residents beginning Tuesday.

That order is affecting nearly 7 million people.

People are required to stay inside for three weeks. They can venture out only for necessities like grocery, shopping, or medical needs.

On Wall Street, the DOW closed down nearly 3,000 points. It’s largest one-day point drop in history.

That put it at just more than 20,000 points by the closing bell Monday.

The Nasdaq lost 970 points, and the S&P 500 Index dropped almost 325.

Investors are worried about massive layoffs as businesses around the country shut their doors to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

During his briefing Monday, President Trump acknowledged the U.S. could be headed toward a recession.

But his tone remained positive.

“The best thing I can do for the stock market is we have to get through this crisis,” he said. “That’s what I can do. That’s the best thing we can do. That’s what I think about. Once this virus is gone, I think you’re going to have a stock market like nobody’s ever seen before.”

The federal government is not mandating that restaurants and bars close their dining rooms, but some smaller governments, like the State of Michigan, are taking those steps.

U.S. stock futures spiked after hours, jumping up 800 points. But they’ve since reversed those gains, falling back into the red.

The U.S. House of Rep. has approved an economic aid bill to provide relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill is called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

It would in part provide free testing, extend unemployment insurance, and ensure paid leave for some workers.

The legislation was negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration.