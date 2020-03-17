BREAKING: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan Rises to 65

Michigan officials have confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The new cases include:

Two men from Detroit

One man from Ingham County

One woman from Jackson County

One man from Leelanau County

Two men and one woman from Macomb County

Two men from Oakland County

One man from Otsego County

One man from Wayne County.

This brings Michigan’s total number of cases to 65.

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says the risk to the public is low after completing the contact investigation for the first positive COVID-19 case in Leelanau County.

The man from Otsego County is currently in isolation after being treated at Otsego Memorial Hospital.

