BREAKING: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan Rises to 65
Michigan officials have confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan.
The new cases include:
- Two men from Detroit
- One man from Ingham County
- One woman from Jackson County
- One man from Leelanau County
- Two men and one woman from Macomb County
- Two men from Oakland County
- One man from Otsego County
- One man from Wayne County.
This brings Michigan’s total number of cases to 65.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says the risk to the public is low after completing the contact investigation for the first positive COVID-19 case in Leelanau County.
The man from Otsego County is currently in isolation after being treated at Otsego Memorial Hospital.
