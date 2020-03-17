Clare County’s Annual Tree Sale, Planting Trees With a Purpose

With the first day of spring just days away, the Clare Conservation District is getting people thinking about planting trees.

They are having their annual tree sale.

Last year they sold nearly 9,000 trees.

The conservation district says this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The money helps them with the cost of operations and projects in the community.

District Forester Nia Becker says planting trees is also important for the environment.

“There’s a lot of benefits that trees can provide. They help clean the air. They can help reduce our heating and cooling costs by providing shade. Trees that are along slopes and waterways can help prevent soil erosion. We really don’t want any sediment or soil going into our waterways so trees can help protect the soil and keep our soil on the ground where it belongs.”

The sale goes through the end of the month.

