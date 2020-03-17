Clare County Animal Shelter Closes to Public

The Clare County Animal Shelter says it is closing to the public.

Clare County will continue their animal control services, but will only be taking in injured or stray animals.

While the animals will continue to be taken care of, volunteers will not be allowed to come in during this time.

Director Ruanne Hicks says no adoptions will be done right now, which could increase their need for supplies.

“We have a great community that donates a lot, and this is going to bring that to a screeching halt in some areas. So if people can donate, we would love them to bring the stuff and maybe just set it outside the gate. Our animals here still need food. We still need cleaning supplies.”

The Clare County Animal Shelter says they will be closed for three weeks.