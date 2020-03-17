Charlevoix Co. Man Arraigned on Open Murder Charges

We have an update on the Bay Township man charged with open murder.

We told you on Monday that an 82-year-old man was charged after a deadly shooting Sunday on St. Louis Club Road in Charlevoix County.

On Tuesday, we learned Paul Crest was arraigned on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, and two firearm counts.

State police say they got a call from Crest’s wife saying he shot her and their daughter.

Police arrived and found that woman with gunshot wounds to her hand and hip.

Troopers say they found the daughter dead in the basement.

They say the wife told them Crest was in the early stages of dementia and was upset when they tried to take his car keys.

Crest didn’t speak in court on Tuesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his attorney.

The attorney said he’d request psychological evaluations for Crest.

He’s scheduled to be back in court April 7.