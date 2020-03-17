Celtic Celebration for Seniors at The Rock in Kingsley

St. Patrick’s Day is a day to get dressed up and celebrate. And for the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, it’s an excuse to have a party.

Madison Gardner was there to take part in the fun with members of the Kingsley, Fife Lake, and Interlochen communities.

Over 100 people came together at The Rock in Kingsley to celebrate this fun holiday.

Residents like Vera Nickerson mark their calendars for this celebration and wait all year long to dress up and enjoy traditional music and food.

She said, “I always get dressed up in green and I celebrate with friends-usually right here at The Rock.”

They all crave the Irish Meal with traditional corned beef and cabbage.

Manager Lore Wells said, “Imagine living alone or cooking for 2 it’s really difficult to get the brisket the right size, the cabbage the right size and it’s a lot of work to put in.”

These attendees leave with so much more than a full belly though.

Lori said, “People come for the food but they also stay for the friendships that they make here.”

The Irish dancers are the best possible entertainment for this event and the seniors absolutely love them.

Vera said, “I’ve always been a dancer. I love to dance but I’m not able to anymore.”

Everyone who attends is able to enjoy the cultural event full of smiles, memories, and culture.

Lori said, “You look at different people and you kind of see the wheels turning in their heads and you know that some of the ladies were dancers in their younger years so you know that it’s bringing back memories of their dancing skills.”

This day is so special for so many of the local seniors because it’s an opportunity to celebrate friendship.

Lori said, “I hope that everyone leaves today feeling warm inside, I hope their bellies are full, I hope they have a smile on their face and a jig in their heart.”

To learn more about the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, click here.