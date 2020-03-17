Cadillac Doctor Discusses Importance of Social Distancing in Coronavirus Fight

Doctors across northern Michigan are working around the clock to help slow the spread of the virus.

9&10 News sat down with Dr. Joe Santangelo, the Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Munson Medical Center, Cadillac Hospital.

He says the moves made by the state to close places like bars restaurants and gyms are one of the most crucial tools in the fight against the virus.

Dr. Santangelo says the more people that practice what’s known as social distancing, the slower this virus will spread.

“We talk about slowing the spread of this virus, and for all of us that is by far the most important thing we can do. So washing your hands, very, very important, if you’re sick, staying home and not going out when you’re sick,” said Dr. Santangelo.

Dr. Santangelo says if you think you have coronavirus symptoms to call your primary health care provider to discuss what to do next.