BREAKING: Two MDOC Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Corrections was notified that two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

One is an employee at the Jackson County Probation Office, who had a recent history of international travel.

The second is an employee at the Detroit Detention Center, who does not have a history of domestic or international travel.

MDOC is working to determine if any other employees or offenders have been in contact with these cases.

Click here for more information on how MDOC is responding.