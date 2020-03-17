Biden Wins Washington’s Primary, Ohio Delays for Coronavirus

One week later, we now know Joe Biden won Washington’s Democratic Primary election.

Eighty-nine delegates were at stake there.

Democratic primaries were also held in Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri last Tuesday.

Biden also won every one of those.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders did take home a win from North Dakota’s caucuses.

President Trump won all of last week’s Republican primaries.

Ohio Delays for Coronavirus

The impact of the coronavirus now reaching the 2020 election.

Several states are postponing their primaries, including Ohio, which was set to hold its election Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine announced late Monday night that polls will be closed.

It came after the state health director declared a health emergency.

Ohio initially petitioned a state judge to postpone the election, but the request was denied.

However, Monday night, Ohio’s governor directed all county boards of elections to comply with the health emergency by closing polls.

“Is it a perfect decision? No, absolutely not. But we believe it’s the best of bad alternatives and it does preserve people’s Constitutional rights and it does not require them to choose between their health and exercising their Constitutional right,” Dewine said.

Ohio is expected to postpone its election until June.

As of now, Arizona, Florida and Illinois will all hold their primaries Tuesday as planned.