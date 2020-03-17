Artist Profile: Dick Davis

For Traverse City artist Dick Davis, it’s all about standing out and creating new and unique pieces.

We met him in this week’s Artist Profile.

He said, “I started with leather and I do mix leather with a lot of things and then that added to the wood. Then as you grow a lot of artists get copied so I keep adding products to make it harder to copy. What I do make, whether it’s a bracelet or a knife is one of a kind.”

His work can be found at Twisted Fish Gallery, in Calumet, and all the way down to Mount Pleasant in 8 total galleries.

