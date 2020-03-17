Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Mulan, Tori & Flash

ADOPT MULAN

ADOPT TORI

ADOPT FLASH

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Mulan, Tori and Flash—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Mulan!

She’s an 8-year-old Chihuahua.

She’s spayed, and looking for a home with no other dogs, cats or small children.

This sweet girl is currently living in a foster home, but if you’re interested in getting a chance to meet her, contact the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next is Tori!

Tori is a 7-year-old cat, who’s spayed, microchipped and housetrained. She’s incredibly friendly and loves to lounge around and nap.

Tori would love to find a family without any dogs.

If she sounds like the kitty for you, contact the Cheboygan County Humane Society in Cheboygan.

And last, meet Flash!

He’s a 3-year-old boxer/American pit bull mix and he’s neutered.

He has a ton of energy, so he’s looking for a family with a more active lifestyle. But he’d prefer a home with no cats.

To meet Flash, reach out to the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!