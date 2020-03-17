2 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Northern Michigan

We now know there are cases of coronavirus in Northern Michigan.

Munson confirmed those cases at two of its healthcare facilities. One patient is from Leelanau County and is at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The other patient is at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord.

Here’s what we know so far: the patient in Traverse City was having mild symptoms and was screened and tested a few days ago at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

A positive test came back Monday evening.

The patient being treated in Gaylord is an Otsego County man who likely was exposed to the virus during international travel.

Right now, the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department is determining patient contact in an effort to reduce possible spread and exposure.

But Munson Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy says our best tool to fight the spread is social distancing

“We don’t have any treatment, and we don’t have any vaccine. So really the only tool in our arsenal is social distancing,” she said. “Those who are at high risk like people with chronic illness or the elderly should really stay close to home. Those who are well can go out, ya know, shopping to get their groceries, or to the doctor for their appointment, but still should distance themselves socially.”