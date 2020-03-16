Traverse Area District Library Offering Virtual Storytime

While your kids are at home over the next few weeks, the Traverse Area District Library is finding a way to keep them engaged!

Normally, every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. the library would hold Storytime for 200 kids in the community.

Now with the library closed to the public, they have started a virtual Storytime by live streaming to their Facebook every weekday at 11 a.m.

They say the library is a very important part of the community, and just because they are closed there are still ways to enjoy their resources.

“So many different purposes and people use the library, from entertainment to educational. Just having this space to be in, unfortunately the space part is not available right now, but we have so many other resources online and available via Facebook,” said Andy Schuck, TADL coordinator of youth services.

The library will also continue with their March Book Madness Tournament. You can vote for your favorite book on their Facebook page.