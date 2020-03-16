Northern Michigan Manufacturers Impacted By Global Coronavirus Pandemic

The domino effect set off by the coronavirus is reaching across industries.

Northern Michigan manufacturers are feeling the economic pinch of the virus response.

“We’re in 16 or 17 countries and 6 continents,” said Jake Manthei, Aster Brands President.

Headquartered in Petoskey, Aster Brands sends concrete manufacturing products around the globe.

“The business community is trying to figure out what to do, because the information changes almost by the hour,” Manthei said.

Manthei says he’s keeping a close eye on state and federal guidelines to keep everyone safe, while staying open.

“We want to do our part to minimize the economic impact as well,” Manthei said. “We have orders right now, we are doing just fine economically, for the time being, I fully expect things to slow down a little bit.”

While production continues as usual, office staff have the option to work remotely but Manthei says…

“That’s not out of fear, by any means, it’s out of love to people in our families,” Manthei said.

Things are a little different over in Cheboygan for toilet paper maker Great Lakes Tissue Company.

“It’s been crazy, we’re maxed on orders right now for bath rolls, and we got 20 orders on Friday so they’re still rolling in,” said Vice President Tori Beckett.

They say the bare store shelves, aren’t a shortage problem but more of a supply issue. In just one storage room, they have 30 truckloads of toilet paper

“Nobody in northern Michigan should feel like they are in a toilet paper emergency” Beckett said.

Although they typically only sell commercially, this Wednesday, they’ll have a special public sale.

“In this case we made a special exception so we can get some more paper to the people who need it,” Beckett said.

Both Aster Brands and Great Lakes Tissue Company are working to do their part, the best way they can.