Munson Healthcare Talks About Northern Michigan Coronavirus Cases

Munson Healthcare confirmed two cases of coronavirus Monday night in northern Michigan.

One patient was tested at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the other was at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord.

It’s unclear if these are actually new cases to Michigan.

The state is still listing 54 cases total in these counties.

There is also a woman from Charlevoix County with the virus but she is being treated downstate.

Montcalm County just declared a local state of emergency after a case was confirmed there.

We sat down with Dr. Christine Nefcy who is the Chief Medical Officer with Munson Healthcare.

“We have a pandemic response plan. So, we at Munson Healthcare have been preparing for a couple weeks now for this event. So all of our staff and employees were wearing personal protective equipment. So we are not concerned at all that those patients at our facilities spread it to our employees,” said Dr. Nefcy.

Dr. Nefcy says that she hopes these cases are a message to take care of each other, have good hygiene, and to stay close to home.

You can watch the full live video interview with Dr. Nefcy above.