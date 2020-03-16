Michigan Works, Local Employers Doing What They Can to Help Those Laid Off

“It’s been really busy. We’ve been getting a lot of calls,” said Lisa Schut, the regional director for the Northwest Michigan Works.

As the coronavirus continues to impact businesses and put people out of work, Michigan Works is doing their part to help.

They want everyone to know, they’re still open and here to help.

In addition, some employers are doing what they can to keep their employees working.

“Anything that we can do to help you become employed, that’s what Michigan Works will do,” said Schut.

Schut says the impact the coronavirus has on this area affects hundreds of employees.

However they are working with people to help.

“Michigan Works is still open for business except we’re providing services by appointment only for face to face,” said Schut.

She says they’ve been extra busy following the governor’s announcement to close down all dining areas for restaurants and bars.

“We are still looking for jobs for them,” said Schut.

While many bars and restaurants in Michigan are empty and quiet, Alpine Tavern in Gaylord is doing what they can to keep customers fed and their employees working, even without the dining room.

“Delivery number one. Number two curbside carry out where they won’t come in, they just pull up, call us, we’ll bring the food out. We’ll be gloved and try to keep a distance,” said Gary Kosch, owner of Alpine Tavern.

This is keeping one employees working but Kosch says they will inevitably have to cut back on some employees and hours.

“We’ll get through it. We always do, don’t we?” said Kosch.

In addition to keeping staff working and customers full, they are also working with the community to provide meals for kids out of school.

“The Gaylord community always pitches in to get through a problem,” said Kosch.