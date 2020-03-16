Michigan Limits Restaurants, Bars to Carryout or Delivery Service Only

Governor Whitmer’s sweeping executive order announced Monday includes a ban on bars, and dine-in customers at restaurants.

Outside Kilkenny’s Irish Pub and North Peak Brewing Company, it’s the eve of what is supposed to be one of their busiest days of the year.

The Governor’s ban kicked in Monday afternoon, and that means the lunch rush was the last one for at least the next several weeks.

Nancy Freund owns Little Bohemia. She says, “It’s just crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The Coronavirus, and the Governor’s executive order, both threaten to hurt business.

Inside North Peak Brewing Company, General Managing Partner Mike Lloyd has a grim outlook. “To sum it up in one word, it’s devastating. My staff totally depends on the customers coming in the door, tips.”

Businesses can still offer food – and beverages like beer, wine, and growlers – for pickup, delivery or carryout service.

Restaurant managers say that’s exactly what they’ll have to do.

“People gotta eat. And we’re going to be here for that, we’re going to offer curbside to go orders. Plus we have DoorDash available and if you’re looking for good food, a good smiling face to bring it out to your car, we are the ones. Please give us a call, we’re still here,” said Lloyd.

But at Little Bohemia, they aren’t able to rely on enough to-go orders to sustain business. So they’re completely closing for now, with hopes of opening in early April.

“It’s going to be kind of hard on employees, but I’m going to do what I can for them. Just doing what’s responsible.” Said Freund.

Samantha Pomranky is Freund’s last customer before closing. “If we’re going to be locked down I had to get one more Olive burger. So it might be the last one for a little while.”

The same is happening north of the bridge.

Moloney’s Alley in the Soo is also closing and they are hoping for a grand re-opening and a belated St. Patrick’s Day party in the spring.

“Just devastation really. Really sad that it’s come to this. It’s a very scary time for a small business and also all of our employees here. We’re shutting down unfortunately. It’s just not cost-effective for us to stay open,” said Abby Baker.

As far as kitchens full of food in empty restaurants goes, Mike Lloyd says he has a plan.

“The food that we’re going to have leftover, we’re going to donate to our very needy employees. They’re not going to be able to feed their families or take care of their kids for the next few weeks so all the extra food we’ve got is going to them,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd adds the reminder for gift card purchases, takeout orders, and tips for takeout orders.

The Traverse City DDA says they’ll be covering many parking meters in the downtown district, meaning you can at least park for free while you’re going inside for those takeout orders.