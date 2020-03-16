Jury Finds Kalkaska Schools Superintendent Not Guilty

A jury found the Kalkaska schools superintendent not guilty of making up fake allegations against a school employee.

Terry Starr was facing a misdemeanor charge from 2018, when Starr was a principal in Elk Rapids.

He was accused of writing a letter to school administrators, falsely accusing an employee of sex crimes.

But a jury found him not guilty for falsely reporting a misdemeanor and falsely reporting child abuse.

Starr denied ever writing the letters.