Healthy Living: Swamp Sistas’

The latest stats show there are about a million singers and songwriters in the U.S. trying to come up with the next big hit.

91% of them will never be known.

They’ll never sing in a stadium packed with screaming fans or make the big bucks.

In fact, on average, most of them earn anywhere from a few thousand dollars to about 35,000 dollars a year doing what they love.

Now one seasoned musician is bringing together voices, knowledge, and experience to empower the next generation of artists.

In a group and solo, Beth McKee has traveled the world, now she’s using what’s she learned to bring female musicians together.

Beth said, “Most of my life I was the only female in the band.”

Swamp Sistas’ is now 2,700 members strong.

Amy Robbins came to the sistas’ wanting to know one thing…

She said, “there is so much talent, it’s hard to stick out.”

“We’re the leader of the band and the boss and the person that writes the checks and books the gigs and conducts the business too.”

The Swamp Sistas’ La La Music Festival raised 70 thousand dollars for local foodbanks last year.

“We’ve really done a jam up the job in my humble opinion of supporting each other in such beautiful ways.”

Proving that with the right motivation, a mentor and a lot of talent, you can sing your way to success.

Beth says “If you’re a musician and want to be part of Swamp Sistas, go to the Facebook page and get in touch.

