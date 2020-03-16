Great Lakes Tissue Company to Host Toilet Paper Sale Wednesday

The Great Lakes Tissue Company makes toilet paper right here in Northern Michigan.

The Cheboygan based company typically only sells commercially.

But with toilet paper becoming quite the hot ticket item, they will have a special sale Wednesday.

You’ll be able to pick up a case of 96 rolls.

“Nobody in Northern Michigan should feel like they are in a toilet paper emergency,” said Great Lakes Tissue Company Vice President Tori Beckett. “In this case, we made a special exception, so we can get some more paper to the people who need it.”

Here is more information on the toilet paper sale: