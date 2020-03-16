Grand Traverse Co. Health Department: Tips to Stay Healthy

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is outlining specific steps you can take to keep yourself healthy.

Their biggest piece of advice: stay home if you’re feeling even a little under the weather.

Do not risk it if you feel sick.

Before you go back to work, it is important to call your doctor.

Your primary doctor can give you direction on testing.

Do not go to the emergency room unless you are sick enough to require immediate care.

If you can avoid it, they ask that you do not overload healthcare resources as it is an extremely busy time.

You can also call this hotline for any questions you have regarding coronavirus.

The number is on your screen.

The state will have employees answering phone calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.