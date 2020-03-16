Gov. Whitmer Closes Public Gatherings In Coronavirus Fight

New drastic steps have been taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Monday morning 9&10 News was the first news outlet to speak with Governor Gretchen Whitmer one-on-one since declaring a State of Emergency last week.

That’s when she told us she was closing all bars and restaurants from hosting dine-in customers. Her executive order actually stretches much further.

After Illinois and Ohio announced the closure of dine-in service at bars and restaurants, it was just a matter of time before Michigan made the same move. But Gov. Whitmer didn’t stop there, extending the temporary closures to various public gatherings like gyms, theaters, spas, among others.

“It’s really important that we take this very, very seriously,” says Gov. Whitmer.

It has been escalating quickly but so has the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. First a state of emergency, then a school closure and now major steps to limit public gatherings.

“My fellow governors, from both sides of the aisle, are taking these measures because it is wise,” says Gov. Whitmer.

Speaking with 9&10 News over Skype instead of standard press availability, Gov. Whitmer says this response is unprecedented because the impact of the virus is unprecedented.

“Because it’s spreading so aggressively,” says Gov. Whitmer, “Because we do not have a vaccine at this juncture. Because it had deadly consequences for a lot of people.”

The goal isn’t to stop the virus, Gov. Whitmer says that’s not possible. But it can be slowed to a manageable rate.

“If you read about flattening the curve and you understand what they didn’t do right in Italy that’s not what we want to emulate,” says Gov. Whitmer, “Their economy is going to suffer a lot worse than if they had been aggressive on the front end.”

That brings the economical impact of these shutdowns. Entire industries put on pause, workers sent home.

“Of course I’m concerned about that. Every aspect of every decision that we’ve made is based on, number one, what’s in the best interest of the health of our state,” says Gov. Whitmer, “What is the best science and practice at this moment to protect public health?”

The impact is yet to be seen and nobody knows how long this pandemic will last but Gov. Whitmer says these are the right steps to a quicker end.

“The longer we let people congregate, the longer it’s going to take us to get our arms around this,” says Gov. Whitmer, “ We’ve got to be aggressive.”

There is no timeline to end he executive orders. This will be treated as a very fluid situation and the virus response will dictate when businesses can reopen.