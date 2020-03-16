Google Arts & Culture Presents Virtual Field Trips

With students at home for the foreseeable future, right now, the internet has endless opportunities to keep them engaged.

Google Arts and Culture have teamed up with more than 500 museums and galleries worldwide to bring you virtual field trips to destinations like the British Museum in London, The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Guggenheim in New York, and hundreds of other places that will teach you about art, history, and science.

