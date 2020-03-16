Charlevoix Co. Man Arrested for Murder

Michigan State Police say an 82 year old man is charged with murder after a shooting Sunday.

State police were called to a home on St. Louis Club Road in Charlevoix County.

They say a woman called 911 saying her husband shot her and their daughter.

Police arrived and found that woman with gunshot wounds to her hand and hip.

Troopers say they found their daughter dead in the basement.

They say the wife told the troopers the man was in the early stages of dementia, and was upset when they tried to take his car keys.

State police say the man is in custody, but has yet to be arraigned.