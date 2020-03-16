Cadillac Schools Offers Free Lunch to Students, Families

With schools across the state shut down because of the coronavirus, some families may be struggling to find ways to feed their children.

Luckily, many local school districts are stepping up to make sure no kid goes hungry over the next few weeks.

Cadillac Schools is helping out by providing free lunch to any student and low-cost lunches to their family members.

Free lunches—and next-day breakfasts—will be offered for all children age 18 and under. It’s also free for disabled adults ages 18 to 26.

All other adults can receive lunch for $3 and breakfast for $2.

Food will be distributed in a drive-through-like fashion starting Monday and ending April 3.

The vehicle line for pickup starts on Chestnut Street at the Junior High/High School bus loop. Walk ups will not be served.

Families with food allergies and/or transportation barriers are asked to call 231-876-5025.

For more information on the free food distribution, go here.