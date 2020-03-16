Cadillac Area Public Schools Providing Meals to Students as Buildings Close for 3 Weeks

Schools across northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure students still get meals while the buildings are closed.

That includes Cadillac Area Public Schools.

They started their first day of meal distribution Monday morning at 10.

Families can drive through the high school bus loop to receive a lunch for each student in their family along with something for breakfast in the morning.

Parents say, it’s a big help.

“Thankful that CAPS is doing this for us and I know there’s a lot of other parents that are really thankful for it because their jobs are shutting down and they could definitely benefit from this everyday,” said parent Brandi Taylor.

The drive through distribution runs again Tuesday from ten until noon.

