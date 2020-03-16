BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases Reported in Traverse City, Gaylord

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has informed Munson Healthcare that two patients tested and treated at Munson Healthcare facilities have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

One patient was tested at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the other was at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord.

The health department is working to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed.

Munson Healthcare says that the safety of their patients, staff and community is their top priority.

There are at least 54 cases in Michigan.

For more information on Michigan coronavirus data, click here.