Bay Mills Resort & Casinos Prepare to Close Due to Coronavirus

Bay Mills Resort & Casinos in the eastern Upper Peninsula has announced several changes as they work to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There will be reduced hours for the slot machines at the casino for the next few days, but will be shut down Friday morning along with the entire resort.

It will stay closed until at least April 10.

All dine-in services are cancelled.

Curb side pickup though is available from the Back Bay Grill.

“We are going to protect the public health, we’re going to take care of our employees, and we’re going to take care of the tribe’s economic welfare for the long term. Everything that we do right now, has to tie back to those priorities,” said President of Bay Mills Indian Community, Bryan Newland.

During the shutdown, Bay Mills Resort & Casino says employees will be paid.