A Paws for Health: Baby Animals in the Wild

Spring is right around the corner and that means it’s the season for baby animals.

The DNR and veterinarians are warning people to be on the lookout and if you do come across these animals around your home, please leave them alone.

She said that oftentimes with bunnies, birds, and even fawns, the mother is close by and only visits them a couple of minutes per day to keep them safe. These babies are born without a scent and are virtually undetectable.

It’s important to leave them alone and it is illegal to take them from the wild.

If you suspect a baby has been entirely abandoned, do not touch them and instead call the DNR.

Many times, you will never see a newborn with its mother.

Dr. Klabunde said that as tempting as it is, do not touch the animals as their mother could possibly reject them because of the human scent.

