9&10’s Christine Kanerva Under Self-Quarantine Following Trip to Europe

The coronavirus is also impacting us here at 9&10 News.

Our reporter, Christine Kanerva, who you usually see on Michigan This Morning, recently travelled to Europe and returned to the United States on Friday.

She’s doing well and showing no symptoms.

But she’ll be in self quarantine for the next two weeks.

She learned Thursday morning the United States was suspending travel between Europe and began making plans to return to the United States, met with a massive lines at the Zurich airport.

“When I got there I was waiting in line for 3 hours almost. Just to go check in my bag, it was that crazy. I was in line with so many people who had to cut their trip short just like me. Not something that they wanted to do, not something that I wanted to do. I wanted to spend my Friday enjoying Switzerland,” said Christine.

Christine returned Friday and immediately went into self-quarantine.

“I did not get screened, but they did recommend, Vice President Pence said for those people returning back from Europe to do a self-quarantine for two weeks. The customs line was again, so many people are in my situation trying to get back to the United States.

Christine says the self-quarantine hasn’t been easy, but she adds, it’s the right move.

“I think the idea of self-quarantine is good. Not exposing yourself out to public, even though I’m not showing any symptoms, I do want to protect myself and everyone,” said Christine.

Again, Christine isn’t showing any symptoms and says she’s excited to get back to bringing stories to northern Michigan.