Local TC Homeless Shelters to Remain Open Amid Coronavirus Concerns

While it seems like most businesses have shut their doors to prevent spread of the Coronavirus, homeless shelters like Goodwill Inn and Safe Harbor say they are committed to staying open.

Goodwill Northern Michigan director of communications, Deb Lake, says, “We’re working very closely together to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the people we serve and the safety of our employees.”

Becca Binder, Executive Director of Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing says the community is doing what they can to support those that are homeless

But at the end of the day, they don’t have the promise of security.

“I think any business, company, nonprofit in our community is doing a really great job to increase the efforts to keep everybody safe. But again, this is a population that doesn’t have the easy means of staying safe at home,” said Binder.

She says the current health concerns are making an at risk population even more vulnerable.

Binder says, “It is a population that is at greater risk because they’re more prone to health. The detriment to one’s health while experiencing homelessness is great enough, whether or not there’s a health crisis going on.”

But Lake says that their organization is doing all they can to make sure those that don’t have a roof over their head have protection.

Lake says, “We’re continuing to do our street outreach work with people who are unsheltered. So our street outreach team is visiting unsheltered people to help them stay safe.”

Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and Goodwill Northwest Michigan say they can’t do it alone. They are looking for low-risk volunteers to help them with their efforts.