Gov. Whitmer Announces 12 More Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, bringing total to 45

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with top health officials, addressed the coronavirus outbreak during a press conference Sunday night.

Her team announced that there are 12 additional cases of coronavirus in the state. That brings Michigan’s total to 45 cases, with more tests processing right now.

Gov. Whitmer did not say which counties the patients are from, but previous cases include persons from Bay, Ingham, Kent, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Monroe Counties. There are no cases in Northern Michigan yet, but one patient is from Charlevoix County. The woman had flown internationally but didn’t head back up north after her trip.

This week, the governor has set two executive orders to help slow the spread: she has banned events of 250 people or more and she is prohibiting price gouging, in response to some retailers up-charging for essentials like hand sanitizer and non-perishable food.

On Sunday night, she also announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation has lifted seasonal weight restrictions so trucks can deliver necessary shipments of important supplies.

Gov. Whitmer urged shoppers to stagger their grocery trips to avoid overwhelming retailers. She is also working with the Gaming Board to possibly explore closing or limiting operations of casinos.

The Governor and MDDHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun say there is evidence of community spread and they can test up to 115 samples every day.

Dr. Khaldun said COVID-19 is most detrimental to the elderly and immunocompromised. However, young and healthy people should be aware that they could be carriers and transmit the disease to their parents or grandparents.

The state is urging everyone to practice social distancing, standing 6 feet apart, staying home when you feel sick, washing hands frequently, and regularly sanitizing high-touch surfaces.

Gov. Whitmer urged the public to take the outbreak seriously but urged calm.