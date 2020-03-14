US Surgeon General Urges Hospitals to Delay Non-Essential Procedures

The United States Surgeon General is urging hospitals to delay non-essential surgeries in the wake of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Saturday, @Surgeon_General tweeted that “each elective surgery you do:1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE [personal protective equipment] stores”

On Friday, the American College of Surgeons echoed the sentiment, tweeting

“Hospitals, health systems and surgeons should prepare now to manage elective surgical procedures during COVID-19 outbreak, with a plan to minimize, postpone, or cancel at this time. Read our guidance: bit.ly/2wW0e5g #COVID19”

Officials say the elective surgeries should be put off until the coronavirus is better controlled nationwide.

The Surgeon General says invasive procedures could expose healthcare officials to the disease and prevent healthcare staff from being available for COVID-19 response.