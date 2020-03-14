Northern Michigan Small Businesses Seeing Fewer Customers Amid Coronavirus Concerns & Closures

Coronavirus concerns have caused many cancelled events, public places to close down and area small businesses are really feeling the impact.

This is the first weekend the state has been gripped by the virus and it’s hitting every part of the community.

“We’re seeing a slowdown in the business traffic that’s coming in and that’s a concern,” said Brian Freund, owner of “That French Place.”

He says while this is typically the slower time of year…

“Usually at 9 o’clock when we open there is a nice amount of traffic coming up and down Bridge Street, today it was a ghost town,” Freund said.

Even with growing concerns about the outbreak, he says they plan to stay open.

“You almost feel like you have a duty to the community,” Freund said.

And as a part of that duty, he wants to help in any way he can. With so many kids out of school and some people out of work….

“We’re offering free crepes to anyone who needs it,” Freund said.

Freund’s livelihood has also been impacted in more ways than one.

He and his wife run “That French Tour” where they lead groups on tours of Europe.

“We were supposed to be taking groups to Italy on Monday and, obviously we’re not, it’s not even an option right now,” Freund said.

“It’s a ripple effect for sure,” said Lindsey Dotson, Executive Director of Charlevoix Main Street/Downtown Development Authority.

“It most definitely is going to have an impact on our communities,” Dotson said. “So we just have to do our best to be and strong as possible and respond to that.”

Like ‘That French Place,’ she says many area businesses are doing their part to make sure the community is taken care of, and we have can do our part to make sure they are.

“There are ways we can all help each other and keeping the support downtown, we’re still here, we’re still open,” Dotson.

Businesses like ‘That French Place’ and Freund…

“Just support your local businesses, we’re all doing what we can to keep everyone safe,” Freund said. “Don’t be afraid because we’re doing everything we can.”