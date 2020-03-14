MI Market Suttons Bay Offers Free Soup for Struggling, Sick Families

Even though schools, universities, and public events have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus, some local businesses are still trying to make the best out of it.

A Suttons Bay market is offering free soup to families.

They say they want to be a constant for the community members in uncertain times.

“We make hot soups every day and that’s where it started,” says MI Market Suttons Bay Co-Owner, Beau Webb.

MI Market Suttons Bay signature is their fresh house made soups.

Every day they offer different kinds and say that their soup is what brings in the community.

“The people here are amazing, they’re genuine and Suttons Bay has always been in my heart,” says Webb.

With the spread of the coronavirus, Webb says that the community needs a helping hand now more than ever.

The market hopes to take away some of the stress that’s been put on families by offering free soup to those that need it.

“We’ve decided to anybody out there that needs ya know, a cup of soup,” said Webb. “Please come in, have a cup of soup on us.”

MI Market Suttons Bay also sells house and cleaning supplies, and has seen people come by for those items.

Webb says, “We do have people coming in and buying things, ya know, cleaning products, sanitizers, things like that.”

They’re taking other precautionary measures as well. Letting customers call ahead and place their orders over the phone and bring your order straight out to your car.

“Times are different for people right now. I thought right away, I mean what can I do- what can we do to be a part of our community. That’s what we’ve always tried to do here,” Webb said.

MI Market Suttons Bay says they plan on offering up their help and support to the community for as long as it’s needed.